Udayanidhi relieved after inquiry

CHENNAI: After inquiry that lasted for around 1.30 hours, the LoP Udayanidhi Stain came out of the Sengipatti police station amidst loud cheers by the DMK cadres who were waiting outside the station.
The Thanjavur SP E Sundaravathnam and DSP Alagesan conducted inquiry with Udayanidhi and after the process completed, he was freed from the station.
The cadres greeted him and Udayanidhi waved at them. He is scheduled to reach Tiruchy and would head towards Chennai by flight. He might give a press briefing in Tiruchy airport.
The State witnessed high drama today after police arrived at the DMK leader and Chepauk MLA's Neelankarai residence in the morning and took him away in a police vehicle for questioning, shortly after a TVK women's wing functionary in Thanjavur filed a complaint against Udhayanidhi's remark on actor Trisha while attacking Chief Minister Vijay at a Cauvery agitation yesterday. Angry DMK cadre raised slogans against the ruling party, protesting against the police action, outside his residence, outside Anna Arivalayam, and in Thanjavur, as well as on the route taken by the police vehicle en route Thanjavur.