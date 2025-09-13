Udangudi: First 660 MW unit synced to grid

CHENNAI: After a long delay, the first 660 MW unit of the Udangudi Supercritical Thermal Power Project was synchronised with the grid at 7.56 pm on Thursday, marking a major milestone toward the plant’s commencement of power generation. The plant was supposed to be commissioned by 2021.

On Thursday evening, the plant was synchronised with the grid for the first time, producing 42 MW. “The plant will be inspected and teething issues addressed during trial operations in the coming days. It will take a few more months to achieve commercial operation,” a Tamil Nadu Power Generation Corporation Ltd (TNGPCL) official said.

A senior official added that the unit is expected to be commissioned in time to help meet next summer’s demand. “Generation from our own thermal units will reduce the need for high-cost power purchases required to meet the projected demand of 22,000 MW,” the official noted.

According to officials, the engineering, procurement and construction contract for the 2×660 MW project was awarded to Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) in December 2017, with commissioning originally scheduled for 2021. However, the work was delayed by court cases and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, TNGPCL chairman J Radhakrishnan instructed BHEL to ensure the commissioning of the 2×660 MW Ennore Special Economic Zone supercritical thermal power project by March 2026.

The official pointed out that if even one of the Ennore SEZ units commences generation, it would help the utility in a big way in managing the power demand. “We are hoping to commence power generation in Udangudi’s second unit and at least one of the units of Ennore SEZ by March 2026,” the official said.

During a site inspection at Vayalur in Tiruvallur district on Friday, Radhakrishnan said that about 70 per cent of construction had been completed and called for measures to expedite the remaining work. He also urged swift resolution of court cases that are delaying the project.

Earlier, Radhakrishnan reviewed power generation and maintenance at the North Chennai thermal stations. At Stage I, he confirmed that Units 2 and 3 were generating power to meet the demand. He then inspected annual maintenance on Unit 1, including replacement of the air pre-heater and flue-gas ducts, and directed officials to ensure that the work was completed on schedule.

2X660 MW Udangudi Supercritical Thermal Power Plant

Project cost: Rs 13,076 crore

EPC contract awarded to BHEL in December 2017

Original Commissioning date: Unit 1 - Jan 2021; Unit 2 - Mar 2021

Anticipated Commissioning date: Unit 1 - Sept 2025; Unit 2 - Dec 2025