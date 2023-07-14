‘UCC will protect the rights of Tribals & Minorities in India’

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party president K Annamalai on Thursday said that the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) will protect the rights of Tribals and Minorities in India.

"Political parties and the people need to understand the Uniform Civil Code. The draft of the UCC is yet to come. Once the draft comes, understand this and oppose. This is not against anyone in the country. UCC is not anti-Islamic or antichristian. Rights of tribal people, rights of Islamic and Christian women and their property rights will be protected by UCC," Annamalai said while addressing the media here.

Slamming the opposition parties, the retired IPS turned politician said that the alliance of opposition parties is an opportunistic alliance and it is not accepted by the people of India.

"People will not accept if they join on the sole basis of opposing Modi. Stalin is not concerned about the people and farmers of Tamil Nadu. He is silent on the Mekedatu issue. Tamil Nadu BJP will stage a protest against chief minister MK Stalin's Bengaluru visit on July 17 and 18. All BJP netas and cadres will wear a black shirt and will fly the black balloon on the days. I'll be in South Africa and I'll wear a black shirt too. The BJP will continue its protest till Stalin claims our rights on Kauvery water and registers an official reprimand against the Karnataka CM and deputy CM," he added.

Exuding displeasure, Annamalai said that the state government's move to introduce liquor in 90 ml tetra pack will spoil the student society in Tamil Nadu.

"Tamil Nadu BJP has sought time to meet the chief minister MK Stalin as a constructively responsible opposition party seeking to implement prohibition in the state. If the chief minister does not give time, the BJP will meet the people and release a white paper on July 15. We have a 380-page White Paper ready to cover the loss of revenue due to prohibition. Introducing liquor in a 90 ml tetra pack will spoil the student society in Tamil Nadu. This white paper report was prepared by the top officials in the state government," added Annamalai.

Further, the state leader of the saffron party said that the BJP will never interfere in the internal affairs of AIADMK.

"The Election Commission of India has approved Edappadi K Palaniswami as AIADMK general secretary. On the grounds of ECI, AIADMK has been invited to the National Democratic Alliance meeting to be held on July 18 as an alliance partner. We are in alliance with Edappadi K Palaniswami-led AIADMK and the BJP will never interfere in the internal affairs of AIADMK," he replied to the question why former chief minister O Panneerselvam wasn't invited to the NDA meeting.

Notably, Annamalai's 'En Mann En Makkal' padayatra will start on July 28 from Rameswaram.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will Flag off the yatra and release a book on the Modi-led NDA government's nine years of achievements.