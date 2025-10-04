UAV training centres to be installed in govt polytechnic institutes across State

CHENNAI: As there is a huge demand for Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV) across industries, the Higher Education Department will be establishing exclusive UAV training centres in government polytechnic colleges in Tamil Nadu.

There are 54 government polytechnic colleges across the State catering education to thousands of students every year.

A senior official from the Higher Education Department said, “The idea is to setup UAV training centres is to empower students with deep knowledge and skills to operate drones safely, explore innovative applications and to contribute to the latest development in aerial technology. Currently, there is no proper training centre for the government diploma students.”

So, to start with five government polytechnic colleges will be selected to establish UAV centres. “Each centre will be developed at a cost of Rs 50 lakh. The government will allocate Rs 2.50 crore for this purpose,” the official added. “The centre will provide UAV operation training including flight dynamics, and safety protocols.”

The training centre will also have an innovation hub, which will encourage students to explore new ideas for further advancement in the present drone technology. The centre will also enable diploma students to carry out drone-related research projects to get more theoretical knowledge and gain practical experience.

“Experts will provide in-depth knowledge to students on official drone rules, regulations and ethical considerations related to UAV usage. There will be a thorough practical session on manoeuvring, drone control and taking accurate aerial photography besides mapping projects undertaken by industries,” he explained.

Besides organising workshops and seminar sessions, the UAV centres will also hold drone building competitions for students, and also provide placement opportunities to outstanding students.