Two youths tailing Vijay’s convoy injured in Madurai

CHENNAI: Two youths were seriously injured after their bike crashed into a road barrier while they were following Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) leader Vijay’s campaign vehicle on the Madurai National Highway on Friday, said a report by Daily Thanthi.
The incident occurred as Vijay was travelling by road from Madurai to Karaikudi in Sivaganga district for his election campaign.
A large number of supporters and volunteers were seen following his vehicle on bikes.
According to reports, the youths lost control of their bike and rammed into a road barrier, sustaining severe injuries.
They were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.
The Tamil Nadu Assembly elections are scheduled to be held on the 23rd, with counting of votes on May 4.
As the polls near, political parties have intensified campaigning and outreach activities across the state.