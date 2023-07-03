Two youths knocked down by train while taking selfie

COIMBATORE: The craze for taking selfies before an approaching train resulted in the death of two youths in Tirupur on Sunday.

The deceased, identified by police Pandian, 22 and Vijay, 25 from Bargur in Erode were knocked down by the train as they stood along the track to take a selfie near Anaipalayam in Tirupur.

On receiving information about the incident, the Tirupur railway police rushed to the spot and inquiries with their friends there revealed that the duo had lost their lives while taking a selfie.

As they stood close to the track, Pandian and Vijay were knocked down by Bilaspur Express bound to Bilaspur from Tirunvelveli. They both died on the spot.

The police sent their bodies for post mortem at Tirupur Government Medical College and Hospital. The railway police have registered a case and further inquiries are on.