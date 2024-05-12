Two-year-old murder case cracked in Sivaganga; 9 held

MADURAI: Sivaganga police finally cracked a case of suspicious death after two years and arrested nine accused.



The half-burnt body found near Udayanur Kanmoi at Nemmeni village in Sivaganga on May 18, 2022, prompted serious action. Based on a complaint by the Nemmeni VAO Suganthi, Sivaganga Taluk police filed a case under Section 174 of CrPC (suspicious death), sources said on Saturday.

The accused have been identified as R Ramesh, N Nithish alias Rithish (37), P Senthil Kumar (45), R Sakthi Vel (29), S Gopi alias Gopi Krishnan (31), A Mohanraj (37), T Venkatesh (31), R Yasin (39) and Thavamani (55).

A special team was formed to crack the case based on direction from the DIG of Ramanathapuram M Durai and Sivaganga SP Dongare Pravin Umesh. The team identified the charred body as Krishnasingh (33), who was a migrant worker from Bihar.

Investigations revealed that Ramesh, the prime accused, runs a brick manufacturing unit at Vaniyangudi. Meanwhile, Ramesh got irked after a mold plant in his unit was found missing and Ramesh and his friends blamed the duo for stealing it. Later, the duo was tied to chairs and beaten up physically and also with wooden logs.

However, Sarath managed to escape and Krishnasingh was found dead the next morning. After recovering the body, they covered it with cloth and dumped it near Udayanur kanmoi before pouring diesel and setting the body ablaze on May 16, 2022.