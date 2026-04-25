Tamil Nadu

Two workers die in firecracker unit blast in Theni

The deceased were identified as Surya (22) and Dineshkumar (20), who were handling explosive materials at the unit located on Kattupalli Vaasal Road.
Surya (22) and Dineshkumar (20)
Surya (22) and Dineshkumar (20)
Updated on

THENI: Two workers died in an explosion at a firecracker manufacturing unit in Kambam in Theni district on Saturday morning, police said.

Surya (22) and Dineshkumar (20)
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The deceased were identified as Surya (22) and Dineshkumar (20), who were handling explosive materials at the unit located on Kattupalli Vaasal Road. The blast occurred when they attempted to open a storage room, triggering a sudden detonation.

SP inspecting the blast region
SP inspecting the blast region

Their bodies were found scattered several metres away due to the impact of the explosion.

Two other workers, Ayyappan (27) and Nagarjun (22), who were near the entrance, escaped unhurt and alerted Kambam North police and fire and rescue services.

Police and fire personnel rushed to the spot and shifted the bodies to Theni Medical College Hospital for postmortem. A case has been registered and an inquiry is underway.

Theni Superintendent of Police B Bhukya Sneha Priya inspected the site and directed officials to obtain a detailed report from explosives experts regarding the type, quantity, and cause of the blast. Experts have begun an inspection.

Preliminary inquiry suggested that improper storage of explosive mixtures prepared for firecracker production may have led to the incident, police said.

The unit, operated by Muthulakshmi of Bharathiyar Nagar, had reopened on Saturday after remaining closed for four days following district administration orders linked to the Assembly election.

Meanwhile, debris from the blast damaged a mini goods vehicle parked near the unit. Workers engaged in nearby construction fled the area and escaped unharmed.

Firecracker Unit
Explosive materials
Two workers died
storage room

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