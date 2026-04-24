Virudhunagar blast: NHRC issues notice to TN government

At least 23 people were charred to death, and a few others sustained grievous injuries following a massive explosion at the unit near Virudhunagar on April 19, local police had said.

The National Human Rights Commission, in a statement, said it has taken suo motu cognisance of a media report that several workers died and six others were injured in an explosion at a private firecracker manufacturing unit in the Kattanarpatti area of Virudhunagar district of Tamil Nadu.

"Reportedly, more than 100 workers, including women, were present at the factory complex when the incident occurred on April 19. The blast was allegedly triggered due to friction during the chemical mixing and manufacturing process. Reportedly, in a recent similar incident in the district, four persons had died," it said.