Two women killed as private bus hits two-wheeler in Karur

TIRUCHY: Two women died on the spot after their two-wheeler was hit by a private bus in Karur on Friday.

It is said that while K Muthulakshmi (55) and K Poonkodi (40), residents from Valiyampatti village, were going to Tharangampatti in a two wheeler.

While they were proceeding to Mailampatti, a private bus from Tiruchy hit their two-wheeler, in which the duo fell on the road, and the bus ran over them, killing them immediately.

Chinthamanipatti police rushed to the spot and retrieved the bodies, and sent them to Karur GH.

The police also registered a case against the bus driver, Mufarak Ali (43) from Naganur, and are searching for him as he escaped. Further investigations are on.