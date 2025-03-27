Two women among 5 arrested for vandalism of Savukku’s house

CHENNAI: CB-CID on Wednesday arrested five persons, including two women, in connection with the ransacking and dumping of sewage and faecal matter inside YouTuber Savukku Shankar's residence in Kilpauk two days ago.

The arrested persons were identified as Devi, Bharathi, Vijay, Kalyanakumar, and Selva. The arrested persons were produced before a magistrate handling CB-CID cases and the five of them were released on bail, police sources said.

On Monday (March 24), a group of men dressed like cleanliness workers trespassed into YouTuber Savukku Shankar's house and ransacked his house, threatened his mother, and dumped faecal matter on the floors of his house.

At the time of the incident, only Shankar's 70-year-old mother, A Kamala was present in the house. According to Kamala's complaint, the vandals gained entry by breaking open the backdoor and damaged the properties in the house and threw buckets of sewerage water in the bedroom, kitchen and another room.

While Kilpauk Police had issued a CSR, the case was transferred to CB-CID by the DGP, citing a request from the Commissioner of Police, Chennai, A Arun as Shankar and his mother, Kamala levelled allegations against Greater Chennai Police and the Commissioner of Police.

Shankar had alleged that the attack was orchestrated by Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) President and MLA K Selvaperunthagai.