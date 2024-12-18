Two Tangedco workers electrocuted while repairing HT line in Tiruchy

TRICHY: Two Tangedco contract linemen were electrocuted while they were working on an overhead high-tension power line in Tiruchy on Wednesday.

C Kalamani (42) from Arunapatti in Manapparai and K Manikam (37) from Kallupatti in Manapparai, both contract staff of Tangedco, were working on an electric tower at Olaiyur Ring Road in KK Nagar in Tiruchy when they were electrocuted. While Kalaimani was trapped atop and died on the spot, Manickam was thrown off and fell to the ground.

On information, Manikandam police and Tangedco officials rushed to the spot and rushed Manickam to Tiruchy GH. However, he succumbed despite treatment. Meanwhile, the fire and rescue personnel rushed to the spot and retrieved the body of Kalamani. The police registered a case and have been investigating.

The preliminary investigations found that the power was not cut off while the workers were engaged in the repair works. A departmental inquiry was initiated, and the CCTV footage was retrieved.

In the meantime, members of various trade unions demanded compensation for the families of the deceased.