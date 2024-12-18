Two Tangedco contract staff electrocuted while rectifying fault on pole in Tiruchy

TRICHY: In a tragic incident, two contractual employees of Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation Limited (Tangedco) died of electrocution, while attending a fault on a high tension electric pole at Olaiyur ring road here on Wednesday.

Police said the deceased were identified as Kalamani (45) and Manickam (32) of Manapparai in Tiruchirapalli district.

While the duo was attempting to rectify the fault, they came in contact with a live wire in which Manickam was thrown to the ground and died, while Kalamani was charred and the body was hanging on the line.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the power supply to the line was not cut before the men attempted to fix it. The bodies were removed to Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital here for post-mortem. Manikandam police have registered a case and are investigating.