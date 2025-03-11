Two serial burglars held after brief chase in Thanjavur

TIRUCHY: Thanjavur police on Tuesday arrested two persons who were involved in a serial burglary after a brief chase in which the duo had fractured their legs.

It is said that there were complaints about a serial burglary at a supermarket, medical shop, studio, hardware store and several other business establishments in the Nanjikottai area in Thanjavur and based on the complaint, the Tamil University police registered a case and commenced investigation.

The police also retrieved the CCTV footage and conducted an inquiry in which they identified K Santhosh (23) from Coimbatore and R Ajay (24) from Karur were involved in the burglary.

Subsequently, the police commenced a search operation in which the special teams of police found that the duo were hiding at Pudupattinam near GA canal and soon, a police team headed by Taluk Inspector Somasundaram rushed to the spot and attempted to arrest them.

On seeing the police, the duo tried to escape but the police chased them in which the duo fell accidentally and fractured their legs. Soon, they were rescued and rushed to the Thanjavur Medical College and are undergoing treatment.