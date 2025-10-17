Two private schools in Erode, Nilgiris, receive hoax bomb threat

COIMBATORE: Two private schools in Erode and the Nilgiris received hoax bomb threat emails on Friday (October 17). A threat mail to a private school at Vaikkal Road in Gobichettipalayam in Erode warned of an explosion in three spots inside the school campus. On receiving information, the Gobichettipalayam police rushed to the spot, while panicked parents arrived and took their children home.

The sleuths of BDDS and a sniffer dog were pressed into service. After a thorough search, the threat turned out to be a hoax. Similarly, a private school in Ooty received a bomb threat mail, which had some religious and political references.

Soon, the students were evacuated from their call rooms as a precaution and sleuths from the BDDS team conducted a thorough search to declare the threat a hoax.