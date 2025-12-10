Two on bike ram into compound wall, die in Thanjavur

TIRUCHY: Two boys riding a two-wheeler at high speed lost control and crashed into a compound wall of a house, succumbing on the spot in Thanjavur on Tuesday.

Sources said, A Santhosh (17), a construction worker from Kadappai North Street in Thanjavur, along with his friend M Thrisek (17), a college student from Tiruchy, were proceeding to Thanjavur from Lalgudion on a two-wheeler late on Monday.

When they were nearing Tirukattupalli, Santhosh, who was riding the bike, lost control and hit the compound wall. The duo were tossed off the road and died on the spot after sustaining severe head injuries.

On Tuesday morning, the farmers who were on the way to the field found that both Santhosh and Thrisek were lying dead in a bush and informed Tirukattupalli police who retrieved the bodies and sent them to Boothalur GH.

A case was registered.