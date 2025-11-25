Two nabbed in Sivaganga with drone cam’s aid

MADURAI: Two history sheeters were nabbed in Sivaganga district after the police busted their hideouts with the aid of a drone camera.

The accused were identified as S Palpandi (25) of Vairampatti, Sivaganga district and N Saravanan (30) of Akkiramesi, Ramanathapuram district.

Based on credible information that a dozen of history sheeters assembled to celebrate the birthday of a fellow history sheeter inside a vast bushy forest area of Keelakulam village in the district , the police team immediately swung into action.

A drone camera was used to identify the place and block all exit routes. The team led by DSP managed to secure two of them despite heavy rain, while others managed to escape. Besides, the cops seized two swords, five two-wheelers and some contraband from their possession. Both the history sheeters also confessed of having committed two chain snatching in Sivaganga Taluk and Town limits and the police are recovering the property.

Earlier this year in March , the same forest area had provided refuge to history sheeters for months together before they were arrested with swords and four country-made bombs.

The police started deploying drones to navigate the difficult terrain in the district populated by thorny bushes which had for long provided shelter to anti-social elements.