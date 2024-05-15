Two more dog bite cases in Chennai; strays kept in observation

CHENNAI: With two more dog bite cases being reported in Tondiarpet and Maduravoyal in the last two days, the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has caught the stray animals and kept them under observation at Animal Birth Control (ABC) centers in Pullianthope and Meenambakkam.

On Tuesday, a stray dog in Tondiarpet bit a 13-year-old boy. He was immediately taken to the nearby government hospital and given anti-rabies vaccination. "After a complaint from the residents, we caught the dog and kept it for observation at Pullianthope ABC center. Already, ABC surgery and anti-rabies vaccination has been provided for the stray dog. However, to ensure that it is not infected by rabies, the dog has been isolated. If there are any behavioral changes it will be identified in three days," a senior official of Tondiarpet zone (zone 4) told DT Next.

Meanwhile, a stray dog bit a 42-year-old man in Maduravoyal on Wednesday. It was later caught and kept at the Meenambakkam ABC center for observation. Dr J Kamal Hussain, Veterinary officer, GCC, said that the stray dog was being raised by a woman in the locality who was feeding it every day.



The dog was given a vaccine against rabies, he said, adding that there were no symptoms of rabies as of now.

He also said that the health statuses of the two who were bit by dogs in the last two days are being monitored by the respective zonal level authorities.

The incidents are one of several dog bite cases being reported across Chennai since the beginning of the month, including the Rottweilers' attack on a 5-year-old.

However, Dr Husain said that there was no alarming situation in the city and asked the public not to panic. "At least 20,000 dog bit cases have been reported in Chennai district every year and steps are taken to isolate the dogs and vaccinate. So, there is no alarming situation in the city at present. We have ensured that stray dogs are vaccinated against rabies and ABC surgery is done on them," he stated.

