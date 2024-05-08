Rottweiler attack: Maduravoyal residents approach police seeking action against dog breeder

CHENNAI: Residents of a neighbourhood in Maduravoyal through their association secretary have filed a police complaint against one of the residents, a dog breeder claiming that the presence of ferocious dogs in their neighbourhood makes them anxious.

Further, the residents alleged that the place where the dogs are lodged is not cleaned often and creates an unhygienic environment.

Maduravoyal Police have received a complaint and issued a community service register (CSR) based on the complaint filed by Ponnuvel, secretary of the MMDA Colony Association.

Ponnuvel told the police that he was pressed to file a complaint after he received several representations from residents against the dog breeder, Johnson.

In his complaint, Ponnuvel claimed that the dog wastes were not properly disposed of, resulting in bad odour and that the dogs barked throughout the night, disturbing the sleep of many elderly persons and children living in the apartment complex.

Further investigations are on.