Chennai rottweiler attack: Five-year-old girl's scalp surgery successful, say sources

CHENNAI: The 5-year-old girl, who was attacked by two Rottweiler dogs at a corporation park in Thousand Lights area of the city on Sunday, will be undergoing plastic surgery of the scalp at a private hospital on Thursday.

The child sustained severe injuries to the legs and scalp in the attack. Her scalp was torn by about 11 inches.

The hospital authorities say that the child's condition is currently stable, and the surgery is scheduled for 1 pm on Thursday.

Unofficial sources with the hospital said that the surgery has been successfully and that the child is doing well. She is expected to be discharged on Tuesday.

The father of the girl had told the media on Wednesday that he did not want any money and only wished that his daughter should come back hale and healthy.

