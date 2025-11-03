Two men honoured for honesty in Thoothukudi

MADURAI: A noble deed by two men, employed in a private company near Sathankulam in Thoothukudi, earned accolades on Sunday.



Ranjith Kumar (32) and Kumar (35) were honoured by the Kulasekarapattinam police after the duo handed over a purse found on a street.



The purse contained three gold nuggets weighing 36.540 grams and a 15-gram chain, sources said. After investigating, the police found the purse belonged to jewellers Babu Rao and Balaram. After verifying documents, the jewels recovered were handed over to the jewellers, who also hailed the duo.