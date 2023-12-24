Begin typing your search...

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|23 Dec 2023 11:08 PM GMT
Two men from Kumbakonam drown in Kollidam, one body retrieved
TIRUCHY: Two persons from Kumbakonam drowned in the Kollidam river on Friday evening and the body of one person retrieved on Saturday.

It is said, Thiagarajan (70) from Vandayar iruppu near Kumbakonam in Thanjavur passed away due to some ailments on Friday and his relatives Ilansekaran (60) and Kulothungan (58) along with a few of their relatives came for the funeral.

After the rituals, both Ilansekaran and Kulothungan went to take a bath in the Kollidam.

While they were taking bath Ilansekaran went to the deeper part and drowned and Kulothungan went to rescue him but he too drowned.

Soon the onlookers jumped to rescue them but in vain. Subsequently, they passed on the information to the Thiruvidaimaruthur fire and rescue personnel who rushed to the spot and searched for the duo. Later they could recover the body of Kulothungan and the search is on for Ilansekaran.

DTNEXT Bureau

