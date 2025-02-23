Two Maoists apprehended by Tamil Nadu Police

CHENNAI: In a joint operation with Kerala Police early Saturday morning, Tamil Nadu Police's Q Branch CID apprehended an absconding CPI (Maoist) cadre, Santosh Kumar, who has been absconding for the last 11 years.

Another CPI (Maoist) cadre, Theni Karthik too was apprehended by the Q branch CID.

Santosh Kumar also known by aliases, Vargeese, Ravi and Raja had joined the armed squad of the CPI (Maoist) Party a proscribed organisation in India and was actively involved in unlawful activities in the forest area tri-junction region of KKT (Kerala, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu).

The other suspect, Karthick of Theni district was apprehended at Chennai. Police said that Karthick had been absconding since 2011 and was actively involved in furthering the activities and agenda of the organisation.

"As a member of the banned CPI Maoist Party, he was operating in various states including Tamil Nadu, indulging in unlawful activities. It is revealed that after joining the banned organisation, he underwent arms training in the forest areas of Kerala to strengthen the base of the CPI (Maoist) party in the tri-junction of KKT states," an official release stated.

Apart from this, a case had been registered against Karthick by the NIA Kochi too for his involvement in the activities of the CPI (Maoist) Party.

Tamil Nadu Police said that their officials actively participate in the Southern States Coordination meetings, held periodically, to address and resolve issues related to interstate collaboration in tackling internal security challenges and also conduct joint operations in coordination with neighbouring states.

Head of Police Force, DGP Shankar Jiwal appreciated the police officers/personnel of the Q branch for apprehending the underground cadres Karthik and Santosh belonging to CPI (Maoist) Party.