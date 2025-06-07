Two killed in Tirupur accident

COIMBATORE: A six-year-old boy was among two persons who died after a TNSTC bus rammed into a stationed lorry in Tirupur on Thursday night.

Police said the bus from Trichy was heading to Tirupur with around 54 passengers on the Karur-Coimbatore National Highway when the mishap happened around 11 pm near the Vellakovil area.

As the bus rammed behind the lorry, Praveen Kumar, son of Kamalavelavan and Senthamil Selvi from Ariyalur district, died on the spot, while Senthamil Selvan, 70, from Thanjavur succumbed to injuries at Tirupur Government Hospital.

Fifteen others suffered injuries and are undergoing treatment in the hospital. The Vellakovil police have registered a case, and further inquiries are under way.