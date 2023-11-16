Two killed in separate incidents in Krishnagiri, Erode districts

COIMBATORE: Two persons were murdered in separate incidents in Krishnagiri and Erode districts.

Police said Gopal, 45, a daily wager, who left his house in Arupalli near Shoolagiri in Krishnagiri on Tuesday didn’t return for a long while. After a search, the family members were shocked to find him hanging in a tree near a lake on Shoolagiri–Berikai Road at night.

On receiving information, the Berikai police rushed to the spot and sent the body of the deceased for a post mortem at Krishnagiri Government Hospital.

Inquiries revealed Sathish, 35 from Enusonai village near Shoolagiri had taken the lake on lease for fishing.

“On Tuesday evening, Gopal netted fish in the water body. The security guard informed Sathish, who arrived immediately and attacked him to death. He then hanged his body in a tree with a lungi worn by Gopal to make it believe like a suicide,” police said. As the post mortem report revealed murder by strangulation, the police arrested Sathish, who also confessed to the crime.

In another incident in Erode, ten persons including Shardar, 44 and his son Shabeer intercepted Santhoshpandi, 35 from Karaparai area, while going in a two-wheeler and attacked him with liquor bottle and logs.

As Santhoshpandi collapsed of profuse bleeding, the public rushed him to a private hospital in Erode. He however died without responding to treatment at night. Police inquiries revealed that the murder was a fallout of an argument Santhoshpandi had with the assailants at a farm in the neighbourhood around evening. Police arrested Shardar and further probe is underway.