Two killed in mishap in Krishnagiri

COIMBATORE: A 36-year-old man and his mother, who were riding a two-wheeler, were knocked down by a load carrier vehicle in Bargur in Krishnagiri on Sunday morning.

Police said R Arun, 36, and his mother, Yamuna, 60, who were running a flower shop in Anna Nagar, Bargur, were returning from Tirupathur district after buying flowers in bulk for sale.

While approaching Rajiv Nagar near Mallapadi, a load carrier vehicle approaching from the opposite direction ran berserk and knocked down their two-wheeler. In the impact of the mishap, Arun and his mother were thrown from their vehicle and suffered serious injuries.

They were immediately rushed to Krishnagiri Government Hospital; however, the duo died shortly. Police said Arun is survived by his wife, Purnima and two sons. The Bargur police have registered a case, and further inquiries are on.