Two including maid held for stealing money from actress Athulya’s house

COIMBATORE: A maid and her friend were arrested by police on Wednesday for stealing money from the house of Tamil film actress Athulya Ravi in Coimbatore. Police said the actress was residing with her mother Vijayalakshmi in Vadavalli area.

Based on a complaint from Athulya’s mother that Rs 2,000 and a passport had gone missing from the house, the Vadavalli police registered a case and picked up their maid Selvi (40) from Kulathupalayam near Thondamuthur for an inquiry.

She confessed to have stolen the money along with her friend Subashini (40). Police recovered Rs 1,500 from them and further inquiries are on to recover the passport.