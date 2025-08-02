Two held for threatening CITU functionary in Thanjavur

TIRUCHY: Thanjavur police on Friday arrested two persons for threatening a CITU functionary who reportedly was fighting against a firm that was spoiling the environment.



It is said that Anbu (54), a resident from Kavadikara Theru in Thanjavur and CITU District Joint Secretary, was said to be fighting against a bakery from where a thick smoke used to emanate, resulting in health issues to the residents.

Against such a backdrop, a few days ago, four unidentified persons went to Anbu’s house and threatened him with dire consequences if he continued to fight against the bakers.

Subsequently, Anbu complained about them to the Thanjavur East police. The police inspected the CCTV footage from the area and arrested Venkatesh (30) and Arun (28) from Keezhavasal.

The police are also searching for two more persons who have gone absconding.