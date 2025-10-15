Two held for running illegal massage centre in Thanjavur

TIRUCHY: Thanjavur police on Tuesday arrested two persons who were running a massage centre without a license.

On a tip off, the Thanjavur Tamil University police came to know about that a massage centre functioning at Nanjikottai bypass in Thanjavur and flesh trade was also taking place, a special police team conducted a search operation.

They found that the information was genuine and the team arrested the massage centre owner M Mahesh Chandran (42) from Idukki in Kerala and the manager A Vivek from the same place.

The police also found that the flesh trade was going on in the centre in the name of massage. Police are searching for the building owner who absconded. Further investigations are on.