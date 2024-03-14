Two habitual burglars arrested in Thanjavur

TIRUCHY: Thanjavur police on Wednesday arrested two persons who were involved in a serial burglary and recovered 25 sovereign jewels from them.

Chandrasekar from Sundaram Nagar in Thanjavur filed a complaint on March 5 with Tamil University police stating that the doors of his house were broken when he was away and cash and jewels were stolen. The police registered a case and were searching for the accused. The police identified the two accused Karuppasamy alias Baskar from Kulasekarapattinam in Thoothukudi district and Karthi alias Karthikeyan from Kalavasal in Madurai. Subsequently, the police arrested the duo on Wednesday.

During the interrogation, they confessed to the police that they had engaged in the habit of burgling houses and involved in several theft incidents in and around Thanjavur. Police arrested the duo and recovered 25 sovereigns of jewels and 352 grams of silver articles.