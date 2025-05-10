Two girls drown in Pudukkottai village pond

TIRUCHY: Two minor girls of Pudukkottai drowned in a village pond on Thursday evening, and the bodies were retrieved. It is said, the girls Sofia (10) and Sameera (7) from Adappanvayal in Pudukkottai went to the village pond where Sameera’s mother was going to wash her clothes.

While the woman was washing the clothes, the duo fell into the pond and drowned. On hearing the screaming of Sameera’s mother, the people ran to rescue them but in vain.

Subsequently, they retrieved the bodies and sent them to the Pudukkottai Government Medical College hospital. Tirugokarnam police registered a case and are investigating.