Two fishermen drown as boat capsizes near Katchatheevu; 2 others rescued by Sri Lankan Navy

CHENNAI: Two fishermen drowned after their boat capsized while two others were rescued by the Sri Lankan Navy near Katchatheevu Island. The fishermen were handed over to the Indian Embassy and were brought safely to Chennai.

Tamil Nadu Fisheries Department officials welcomed the fishermen at Chennai airport and arranged for their journey to their hometown in a government-provided vehicle.

On August 26, four fishermen Suresh (49), Vellaichami alias Muniandi (55), and Emerit (49) set out to sea from the Rameswaram fishing port aboard a boat owned by Dalvinraj (45). Around midnight, while fishing near Katchatheevu, the sideboard of the fishermen's boat came apart, causing the vessel to sink.

The four fishermen aboard the vessel instantly jumped into the sea and swam towards Kachchatheevu, where Dalvinraj and Suresh were rescued by the Sri Lankan Navy officials. They were provided with first aid and handed over to the Indian Consulate in Jaffna.

Tragically, Suresh and Vellaichamy drowned, and their bodies were recovered by local fishermen with the help of the Sri Lankan Navy. Their mortal remains were later transported to their hometown in Rameswaram.

Meanwhile, the two surviving fishermen were issued emergency certificates and brought to Chennai from Sri Lanka. Upon their arrival at the Chennai airport, the Tamil Nadu Fisheries Department officials welcomed them, provided them with food, and sent them to their hometown in a government-provided vehicle.