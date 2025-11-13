Begin typing your search...

    AuthorOnline DeskOnline Desk|13 Nov 2025 1:10 PM IST
    Two electrocuted by illegal fence near Tiruvannamalai; landlord dumps bodies in well
    File photo

    CHENNAI: Two youths died after coming into contact with an illegal electric fence while hunting hares near Kuppanatham, close to Chengam in Tiruvannamalai district.

    According to a Maalaimalar report, the victims, aged 17 and 27, were among four friends who had gone hunting when the tragedy occurred.

    Police said the electric fence had been illegally installed by a landowner named Pasha, who has since been arrested.

    During interrogation, it was revealed that Pasha allegedly dumped the victims’ bodies into a nearby well after the incident. Investigation is underway.

    electric fenceelectrocutionTiruvannamalai
