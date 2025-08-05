Two drown in stream near Kurangani falls

MADURAI: Two men drowned while bathing in a stream near Kurangani waterfalls in Bodinayakkanur of Theni district after flash floods struck the area.

The deceased have been identified as Jahangir (47), a bank employee, who resided at Periya Pallivasal Street, Bodinayakkanur and his relative Majeeth (52) of Vagaikulam, Madurai, sources said.

Catchment areas in the neighbouring state of Kerala and along the Western Ghats received considerable rains, causing floods in the stream.

Hours of extensive search late into the evening by the Forest personnel ended in vain.

However, their bodies were recovered on Monday. Based on a complaint, Kurangani police filed a case.

Sources said the public was restricted from approaching the flood-prone stream.

