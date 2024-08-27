Two dogs tortured to death in Tirupur; poisoned biriyani kills peacocks, mynahs, goats

TIRUCHY: Tirupur police on Monday booked 20 villagers for torturing and killing two dogs, thrashing them to death before strangulating them with a string. The villagers allegedly did the dastardly act upset with the dogs biting some of their goats.

Based on a complaint from office bearers of the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA), the Mulanur police booked the villagers for causing cruelty to dogs and further inquiries are on.

“The villagers caught the two dogs, one was living on the streets, another belonging to a person in the neighbourhood, and hung them by their neck on trees at Mettupudur near Mulanur in Dharapuram.

They then thrashed the dogs with logs resulting in their death on Saturday,” police said.

After the video of the incident was circulated on social media, the SPCA executive member Nagaraj complained to police. A search is on to nab those involved in the offence.

In another incident, several peacocks, mynas and goats died after consuming poison-laced food kept by some miscreants at ‘Kumaran Kundru’ temple in Karamadai on Monday.

“Unidentified people had kept ‘biriyani’ mixed with poison. Several birds and three goats had died consuming it. As the area is close to forest cover, a team led by forest department staff arrived and took the birds and food for laboratory analysis,” police said.