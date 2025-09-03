Two die, one injured as car collides with TNSTC bus in Ariyalur

TIRUCHY: Two persons died on the spot while one sustained severe injuries after their car collided with a TNSTC bus at Keezha Pazhuvur in Ariyalur on Tuesday.

It is said that Vijayalakshmi (55), a resident of Sivan Kovil Street in Keezha Pazhuvur, took her brother Balasubramanian (50) to Thanjavur hospital for treatment in a taxi. Murali (35), from Karai Keezha Pazhuvur, was driving the car.

While they were nearing a private sugar mill at Sathamangalam, the car driver, Murali, attempted to overtake a lorry that was proceeding in front, but unfortunately collided with a TNSTC bus that was coming in the opposite direction.

The car was severely damaged. Vijayalakshmi and the driver died on the spot, while Balasubramanian sustained severe injuries.

On information, Keezha Pazhuvur police rushed to the spot and retrieved the bodies and sent them to Ariyalur Medical College Hospital. The police also sent injured Balasubramanian to the same hospital for treatment.

A case has been registered, and investigations have begun.