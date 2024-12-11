Two college girls kill self by hanging from ceiling in Avinashi; investigation underway

CHENNAI: The bodies of Avanthika (19) and her friend Monika (19) have been found hanging from the ceiling of a house near Avinashi in Tirupur district.

Both girls were students at a private college near Thirumuruganpoondi and worked part-time at supermarkets, according to a Maalaimalar report.

Monika had visited Avanthika's house yesterday evening. When the room remained locked for an unusually long time, neighbors became suspicious, forced the door open and found the girls dead.

The Avinashi police rushed to the spot, recovered the bodies, and sent them to the government hospital for post-mortem examination.

An investigation has been started into the incident.

Primary findings according to an investigation report suggest that attempts by family members to separate the friends due to academic pressure may have driven them to take this extreme step.