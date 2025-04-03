Two Coimbatore men conned of Rs 31 L in cyber fraud

COIMBATORE: Cyber fraudsters conned Rs 31 lakhs from two persons, including a bank staff in Coimbatore.

Police said Siva Kumar (40), from Anbu Nagar in Edayarpalayam, received a lucrative job offer in Japan. The fraudsters conducted a fake online interview and issued him an appointment order for the post of manager.

In the pretext of some issues in processing his visa to reach Japan, the fraudsters took a total of Rs 22 lakhs from him in various installments. As Siva Kumar didn’t receive the tickets as promised, he complained to the cybercrime police. In another case, Karthik (33), a bank staff from Saravanampatti, lost Rs 9 lakhs in a money-doubling racket.

Police said he received an SMS assuring lucrative returns for his investments. Only after investing such a huge sum, Karthik realised the fraud. The cybercrime police have registered cases, and further investigations are on.