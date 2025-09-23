Begin typing your search...
Two cleanliness workers die after inhaling toxic gas in Tiruchy
The supervisor of the contracted company has been arrested in connection with the incident.
CHENNAI: Two cleanliness workers repairing an underground drainage system died allegedly after inhaling toxic gas near Tiruverumbur in Tiruchy.
According to a Thanthi TV report, the supervisor of the contracted company has been arrested in connection with the incident.
Meanwhile, police are actively searching for the company’s manager, Kandhasamy, who is absconding.
