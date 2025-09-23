Two cleanliness workers die after inhaling toxic gas in Tiruchy

Begin typing your search...

    The supervisor of the contracted company has been arrested in connection with the incident.

    23 Sept 2025
    Representative Image

    CHENNAI: Two cleanliness workers repairing an underground drainage system died allegedly after inhaling toxic gas near Tiruverumbur in Tiruchy.

    According to a Thanthi TV report, the supervisor of the contracted company has been arrested in connection with the incident.

    Meanwhile, police are actively searching for the company’s manager, Kandhasamy, who is absconding.

