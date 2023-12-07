Two boys from same family drown in lake

CHENGALPATTU: In a tragic incident, two young boys belonging to the same family died due to drowning near Tirukazhukundram on Wednesday.

The deceased Anandhan,8, and Devaraj, 13 were cousins living in Narapakkam village near Thirukazhukundram. On Wednesday, since schools were closed, the duo went to bathe at a lake near their house.

Within a few minutes, both the kids were seen struggling to catch their breath following which passersby jumped into the lake and rescued them.

However, when they were rushed to a hospital nearby they were declared brought dead. The bodies have been sent for an autopsy and investigations are on.