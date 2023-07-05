Two boys aged 9 and 6 go out to play, found dead in pond at Tiruchy later

TIRUCHY: Two school students drown in a lake in Tiruchy, after going missing. Bodies were found in the waterbody in the late hours of Monday. According to police, R Kamarudeen (11) and Mohammed Athil (6) studying in a school at E-Pudur in Tiruchy returned home after their school on Monday. Later they went to play without informing their respective families. Since they did not return home even after a long time, their parents went to the school and inquired. They were informed that the boys had left school as soon as the classes were over. Subsequently, they went in search of them in several places. When they went in search of them at the big lake in Sathanur, they found their bi-cycle and dress on the banks. On suspicion, they passed on the information to Tiruchy Fire and Rescue personnel at around 10.30 pm. The team came and searched for them in the lake and retrieved the bodies at around 11.45 pm. KK Nagar police has registered a case and are investigating.