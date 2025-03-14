Two arrested over murder of ex-serviceman in Virudhunagar

MADURAI: The murder of an ex-serviceman in Sivagangai left not only residents but also cops shell-shocked as the victim’s body was dumped in a burning tar container to destroy all evidence. The victim has been identified as Duraipandian (62).

According to sources, Duraipandian, an ex-serviceman and a native of a village near Kariapatti in Virudhunagar district, lived with his wife at Kundrakudi, Sivagangai district. Duraipandian went missing a few weeks ago and as he could not be traced, his wife Malarvizhi (54) lodged a complaint. Acting on the complaint Kundrakudi police filed a ‘man missing’ case.

A special team formed to probe the case, found the charred body of Duraipandian in a tar container at Jokilpatti village near Kariapatti.

Investigations revealed that two persons, G. Ramkumar (25) of Ondippuliyanayakkanur and Pandi (54) of Keela Alagianallur, brokered a deal with Duraipandian for a car. Duraipandian felt he was cheated by the duo of taking more money from him for the car. He picked up an argument with the duo. Irked by this, the duo hatched a plot to murder him. As per their plan, they hit Duraipandian with a log. As he died in the attack, they took him to a tar manufacturing unit. To evade police, the duo dumped the body in a burning tar container. Ahead of the murder, the duo took away his gold chain, cell phone and ATM card using which they withdrew Rs 8 lakh from his bank account.

After cracking the case, the police lifted bone samples from the scene and sent them to lab testing in Virudhunagar GH, sources said.

The police also arrested Ramkumar and Pandi on Thursday.