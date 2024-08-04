'Twisted facts': PMK rejects RTI data on Vanniyar representations in govt jobs, education

CHENNAI: Alleging that data released by the State government under the RTI Act on Vanniyar representations in employment and education are twisted and incomplete, PMK founder S Ramadoss on Saturday urged the DMK government to release a white paper on the representation of all castes in government jobs and education since 1989.

Reacting to an article published in DT Next on Vanniyar representation, the senior leader cited that the RTI data do not have any details about the representation of Vanniyars in TNPSC Group-1 posts such as deputy superintendent of police, assistant commissioner of commercial tax department, deputy registrar of cooperative societies, assistant director of rural development and district employment officer.https://www.dtnext.in/news/tamilnadu/vanniyars-enjoy-more-than-105-in-admission-govt-jobs-rti-data-797900

"The government claims that out of 542 deputy collectors presently in Tamil Nadu, 63 are Vanniyars, which is 11.60 per cent. This is a twisted fact. Vanniyar representation should be decided based on how many Vanniyars are appointed as deputy collectors under the 20 per cent MBC quota. However, the government released the total number of Vanniyars in the service. Most of the 63 Vanniyar deputy collectors would have joined as revenue inspectors and later promoted," he said.

Ramadoss said the government, without releasing details on the number of police sub-inspectors appointed under 20 per cent reservation, has claimed that Vanniyars have secured more than 10.5 per cent of total posts. "Details of appointment of PG teachers only are released. Why is the government not disclosing the data on Vanniyars as intermediate, UG teachers, and college lecturers? Moreover, the MBC reservation was introduced in 1989. The actual representation of Vanniyars and other castes will be known only if the government releases data from 1989. But, the government released data for the last 10 years only," he said.

Ramadoss recalled that Chief Minister MK Stalin handed over appointment orders to 95 candidates, who cleared Group-1 exams recently. Of the 95 posts, 19 posts were allocated to MBC. If a 10.5 per cent reservation is given within the MBC reservation, 11 persons from the Vanniyar caste should have joined the posts. But, only 5 posts were given to Vanniyars. This is only 5 per cent.

"Similarly, the Group-2 exam was conducted to fill 161 posts. As many as 32 seats were reserved for MBC candidates. Under 10.5 per cent internal reservation, Vanniyars should have received 17 posts. However, less than eight posts were allocated to Vanniyars. As this is the truth, the claim of the government saying Vanniyars have given more than 10.5 per cent representation is a lie," he alleged.

Clarifying that the stand of PMK is that the government should release complete data on the representation of all the castes in government jobs after 1989, Ramadoss said that PMK would be happier if all the castes received representation as per their population. However, the government is refusing to release the data.

"The High Court ordered the government and TNPSC in 2020 to release statistics on the number of government jobs given to all the castes. However, the government and TNPSC claimed that releasing the details would create communal tension. Why does the government release the data now? The government intends to create an illusion that Vanniyars are given more than 10.5 per cent representation," he opined.

Saying that the DMK government will divert any issues but the people will not buy it, Ramadoss demanded the government release a white paper on TNPSC exams conducted after 1989 and the number of students admitted to medical, engineering and other professional courses in government colleges. "What is the representation secured by each of the castes? What is their representation under 31 per cent general quota?" Ramadoss asked.