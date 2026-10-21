Twin weather system to bring heavy rains till Oct 26

Twin weather systems have formed over the Bay of Bengal, bringing widespread heavy rainfall across the state. A trough from the cyclonic circulation over the Southwest Bay of Bengal off the north Tamil Nadu coast now extends from the cyclonic circulation to north coastal Andhra Pradesh at 3.1 km above mean sea level.

Additionally, an upper-air cyclonic circulation that lay over the Gulf of Thailand and adjoining Thailand and Myanmar on Tuesday is expected to emerge into the north Andaman Sea by Wednesday morning. Under its influence, a new low-pressure area is likely to form over the Southeast Bay of Bengal around October 23, after which it will move northwestwards and intensify.