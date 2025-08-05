TVK's state conference rescheduled to August 21

CHENNAI: Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) has announced a change in the date for its upcoming state-level conference. Initially scheduled for August 25 in Madurai, the conference has now been rescheduled to August 21, following a request from the police.

Actor and TVK chief Vijay had earlier declared that the party’s second state conference would take place on August 25. However, the event is now being advanced due to logistical and security concerns raised by the police in light of Vinayaga Chaturthi celebrations.

According to Daily Thanthi, TVK general secretary N Anand had submitted a petition to the Madurai Superintendent of Police seeking permission for the convention. In response, the police advised that the event be conducted between August 18 and 22 instead of the originally proposed date.

Following this, TVK has reportedly submitted a revised petition proposing August 21 as the new date for the event. The party has formally informed the police department about the updated plan and is moving forward with preparations to hold the conference later this month.