TVK’s Sathyabama files papers for Dharapuram

Speaking to reporters after filing her nomination, Sathyabama said she decided to leave the AIADMK after its general secretary, ‘Edappadi’ K Palaniswami, sought to come to power through an alliance with the DMK.

“I have suffered a lot because of the DMK. As I did not want to continue my political journey in such an alliance, I decided to join the TVK. The ruling government’s series of actions, including closure of tasmac shops, strengthened my faith in the party. I took this decision only to serve the people,” she said.