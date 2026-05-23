TVK's reel govt got no time to save women, children: EPS

EPS also noted that although two persons had been arrested in connection with the case after several hours of protest, the inability of the authorities to save the life of the innocent child reflected the government's negligence and lack of effectiveness.

He urged the government to move beyond "mere publicity measures" on women's safety and to establish effective, permanent protection mechanisms. In a sharp remark, he said the government should function as a "real government and not just a reel government."

Condemning the crime as inhuman and brutal, EPS demanded stringent legal punishment for those responsible and called on the government to take immediate and decisive steps to ensure the safety of women and children and prevent similar incidents in the future.