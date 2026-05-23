TVK's reel govt got no time to save women, children: EPS

CHENNAI: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Saturday strongly condemned the murder of a 10-year-old girl near Sulur in Coimbatore district, accusing the TVK government of living in a reel world, failing to ensure the safety of women and children.
In a statement, EPS said the incident had caused widespread shock and anger across Tamil Nadu. He stated that the revelations about the horrific incident had sent fear and anger among the public.
Criticising the state government, the former Chief Minister said the administration had failed in its responsibility to prevent such crimes. He pointed out that despite a complaint being lodged within hours of the girl going missing, prompt action was allegedly not taken by authorities, exposing shortcomings in law and order as well as administrative efficiency.
EPS also noted that although two persons had been arrested in connection with the case after several hours of protest, the inability of the authorities to save the life of the innocent child reflected the government's negligence and lack of effectiveness.
He urged the government to move beyond "mere publicity measures" on women's safety and to establish effective, permanent protection mechanisms. In a sharp remark, he said the government should function as a "real government and not just a reel government."
Condemning the crime as inhuman and brutal, EPS demanded stringent legal punishment for those responsible and called on the government to take immediate and decisive steps to ensure the safety of women and children and prevent similar incidents in the future.