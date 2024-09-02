TVK's party conference to be postponed to January 2025 if permissions are delayed: Reports

CHENNAI: Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) General Secretary N Anand has been visiting astrologer regarding the change of date for party's first state conference, according to a report from Thanthi TV.

According to reports, the party still has not got the permission to conduct the conference on September 23 and accordingly the date might be changed.

Since October and November are monsoon months, TVK chief Vijay has decided that it is not ideal to hold the conference during this period.

Media reports stated that, if a date for the conference is not finalized within this month, it might get postponed to January 2025.

The party has first decided to hold its first state conference in Vikravandi on September 23.

Accordingly, N Anand submitted a letter to Superintendent of Police in Villupuram and sought permission and police protection for the party's first state conference, which is scheduled to be held in V Salai village, next to Vikravandi in Villupuram district.