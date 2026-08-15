TVK's Edappadi candidate Arun Kumar joins AIADMK

CHENNAI: TVK candidate M Arun Kumar, whose nomination was rejected for want of sufficient proposers, joined the AIADMK on Saturday (August 15).
He joined the party in the presence of party general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami.
The nomination of Arun Kumar for the Edappadi assembly constituency in Salem district was rejected during scrutiny on April 7.
Election officials cited several discrepancies in his nominations, including an insufficient number of proposers and subsequently rejected the application.