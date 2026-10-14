TVK’s bypoll wins fuel C Vijayabaskar’s hopes

The move comes as the AIADMK and the DMK work out strategies to take on him, with the latter’s local functionaries proposing M Palaniappan as its candidate.

TVK’s decision to field former AIADMK MLAs in the Dharapuram and Madurantakam bypolls may have reinforced Vijayabaskar’s expectation that the party would similarly back him in Viralimalai. Having resigned as MLA and quit the AIADMK to join TVK, he is now looking to contest the bypoll under a different party symbol.

Since the Viralimalai constituency was created after the 2011 delimitation, Vijayabaskar has won all four Assembly elections, with the DMK finishing second each time. He was also elected from Pudukkottai in 2001, taking his tally to five Assembly victories. In the 2021 election, he won Viralimalai by a margin of 62,073 votes, riding on the AIADMK’s traditional support base and the appeal of its ‘two leaves’ symbol.